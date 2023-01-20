New Delhi, January 20 : Twitter has rolled a new update for Community Notes, with community-contributed contextual pointers also being shown on quote tweets in the application. Even if a tweet has been re-shared via the ‘Quote tweet’ option, any Community Note will still be displayed, making sure that more users get additional context added by users. Alphabet Layoffs: Google’s Parent Company To Sack 12,000 Employees.

Community Notes Are Now Shown on Quote Tweets :

Community Notes are now also shown on Quote Tweets 🎉 This change boosts the impact of contributors’ efforts, and helps ensure context is shown everywhere it can be helpful. Live now in the web app, and coming soon to iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/HEUe73m9PU — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) January 19, 2023

