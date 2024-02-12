RBI announces that the launch event of India's Digital Payments Connectivity with Mauritius and Sri Lanka on February 12, 2024, will start at 1:00 PM. Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Hon'ble President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe to be a part of the historic launch of UPI and RuPay connectivity. Additionally, the event will be joined by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shanktikanta Das, the Governor of the Bank of Mauritius and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe. Ex-PhonePe CEO’s Fintech Startup Paymart To Offer ‘Virtual ATM’, Partners With Five Indian Banks.

Launch of India's Digital Payments Connectivity with Mauritius and Sri Lanka:

PM of India @narendramodi, PM of Mauritius @MauritiusPM, and President of Sri Lanka to witness historic launch of UPI and RuPay connectivity with Mauritius and Sri Lanka #UPI - #RuPay on February 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM. Live at: https://t.co/8uDyl9x0A9@DasShaktikanta, @RBI,… pic.twitter.com/KwZL14xY2o — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) February 11, 2024

Digital Payments Connectivity Launch Live Streaming Link on YouTube:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)