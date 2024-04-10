The Vivo T3X 5G launch is confirmed on April 17, 2024. The new T3X 5G will be launched at 12 PM, and Vivo will confirm all the specifications and features on that day. Vivo said the upcoming T3X 5G will be launched under the Rs 15,000 price range and will be a popular luxury watch-like camera setup, as seen in the Realme 12 Pro series 5G. Vivo T3X 5G processor details will be revealed on April 12, and battery details on April 15. The upcoming T3X 5G from Vivo is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and will offer a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Additionally, it is said to offer a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP+2MP rear and 8MP front camera, IP64 rating and a 7.99mm thin design. The Vivo T3X 5G RAM and storage are expected to be 4GB and 128GB, respectively. Realme 12X 5G Sale Begins Today; Know Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T3X 5G Launch Date Confirmed, Expected To Feature Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset:

Get ready to dive into the next era of Turbo living! The all-new vivo T3X is making its way to you super soon, launching on 17th April! Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjQaY6#GetSetTurbo #vivoT3X pic.twitter.com/EIArLP6RNj — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 10, 2024

