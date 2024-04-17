Vivo is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo T3X 5G, today at 12 PM in India. The Vivo T3X 5G is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.72-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo T3X 5G is anticipated to have a 50MP and 2MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP front camera. The T3X 5G might have a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability. The Vivo T3X 5G is anticipated to have Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss colour options. The Vivo T3X 5G is expected to come with two variants and is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Moto G64 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor in India; From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Motorola.

Vivo T3X 5G To Launch Today at 12 PM in India

Go play the Turbo way with the ultra-fast Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G Processor on the new #vivoT3X 5G, your multitasking partner. Know more https://t.co/SrcvfjPD8y#GetSetTurbo pic.twitter.com/lIo11sz7aI — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)