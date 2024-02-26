Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launch Confirmed for March 7, Will Have ‘Zeiss Camera Lens’; Know More Details

Vivo's upcoming smartphones, Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, will be launched in India on March 7, 2024. The devices will be powered by a Leica sensor for taking photographs, have a sleek and slim design and have mid-range specifications. Check more details here.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 26, 2024 12:10 PM IST

Vivo India has announced the launch of its Vivo V30 series, including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, in India on March 7, 2024, at 12 PM. The series will feature Leica-powered camera setup on the back, along with Vivo's famous Aura Light. It will be launched in three attractive colour options - Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green. The company claimed the device would be the "Slimmest Phone of 2024" and offer an ergonomic grip. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be launched with a 120Hz 3D Curved Display. Vivo's new V30 series will have a sleek design and attractive mid-range specifications. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Xiaomi 14 Series Smartphones.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launching on March 7: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Vivo Vivo India Vivo V30 Vivo V30 Launch Vivo V30 Pro Launch Vivo V30 Pro Specifications Vivo V30 Series Vivo V30 Specifications

Vivo India has announced the launch of its Vivo V30 series, including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, in India on March 7, 2024, at 12 PM. The series will feature Leica-powered camera setup on the back, along with Vivo's famous Aura Light. It will be launched in three attractive colour options - Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green. The company claimed the device would be the "Slimmest Phone of 2024" and offer an ergonomic grip. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be launched with a 120Hz 3D Curved Display. Vivo's new V30 series will have a sleek design and attractive mid-range specifications. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Xiaomi 14 Series Smartphones.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launching on March 7: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Vivo Vivo India Vivo V30 Vivo V30 Launch Vivo V30 Pro Launch Vivo V30 Pro Specifications Vivo V30 Series Vivo V30 Specifications
You might also like
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro To Launch Soon in India With 'Aura Light' and 'Zeiss Camera Lens'; Know Confirmed Details Ahead of Launch
Technology

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro To Launch Soon in India With 'Aura Light' and 'Zeiss Camera Lens'; Know Confirmed Details Ahead of Launch
Vivo Y200e 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Pre-Booking Details Ahead of Launch
Technology

Vivo Y200e 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Pre-Booking Details Ahead of Launch
Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Technology

Vivo Y200e 5G To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Pre-Booking Details Ahead of Launch
Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Technology

Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Confirmed on February 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features
Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo Smartphone
Technology

Vivo Y200e 5G Confirmed To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo Smartphone
Google Trends Google Trends
Inter Miami
50K+ searches
LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami
50K+ searches
Real Madrid vs Sevilla
50K+ searches
Amelia Kerr
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Bitcoin(BTC)
₹42,59,272-0.61%
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,56,8552.20%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹82.85-0.04%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹32,1321.86%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot