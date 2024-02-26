Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launch Confirmed for March 7, Will Have ‘Zeiss Camera Lens’; Know More Details

Vivo India has announced the launch of its Vivo V30 series, including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro, in India on March 7, 2024, at 12 PM. The series will feature Leica-powered camera setup on the back, along with Vivo's famous Aura Light. It will be launched in three attractive colour options - Classic Black, Andaman Blue and Peacock Green. The company claimed the device would be the "Slimmest Phone of 2024" and offer an ergonomic grip. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro will be launched with a 120Hz 3D Curved Display. Vivo's new V30 series will have a sleek design and attractive mid-range specifications. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor at MWC 2024: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Xiaomi 14 Series Smartphones.

Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launching on March 7:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)