Vivo V30e launch in India is teased today, on April 18 by Vivo India on its social media handle. The new Vivo V30e series is said to mark the next chapter of the Vivo V30 series, which was launched on March 7, 2024. The Vivo V30 Series included Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro at a starting price of Rs 33,999 and Rs 41,999. According to a known leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the new Vivo V30e 5G will be launched in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, IP64 rating and Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. The leaker also said that the V30e will offer a 50MP primary camera powered by Sony's IMX882 sensor, an 8MP 110-degree wide-angle camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Vivo V30e Price in India is expected to be under Rs 30,000, and the company is said to offer 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage for consumers. Realme C65 5G Launch Teased: New Realme Entry-Level Smartphone Coming Soon in India Under Rs 10,000; Check More Details.

Vivo V30e To Launch Soon in India Marking New Chapter of Vivo V30 Series:

Your love delighted us, and how! And now it's our time to give it back. Stay tuned, as a unique surprise is on its way. #vivoV30Series #WeareV pic.twitter.com/YaiTChsy2n — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 18, 2024

Vivo V30e 5G Specifications Expected in India:

Vivo V30e 5G launching soon in India - Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 - 6.78" Curved AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz - 50MP Sony IMX882, f/1.79 + 8MP Wide-Angle 110° - 50MP Selfie - 5500mAh, 44W - 7.69mm - IP64 - Velvet Red & Silk Blue colors - Android 14, Funtouch OS 14 - 8GB+128GB/256GB: Under ₹30k pic.twitter.com/3VcySWXnmB — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) April 18, 2024

