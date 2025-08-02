Vivo will launch the Vivo V60 in India on August 12, 2025. The company has teased the design and colour options of the smartphone. The Vivo V60 will debut in an Auspicious Gold colour, and it will feature a quad-curved display. Users can expect a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and an ultrawide lens. It is confirmed to arrive with a 50MP ZEISS telephoto sensor. The smartphone will likely come with a 6,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging and possibly be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Alongside the Auspicious Gold variant, the smartphone will also come in Mist Grey and Moonlight Blue. Vivo V60 price in India is expected to come between INR 35,000 and INR 40,000. OPPO K13 Turbo Series 5G Advanced ‘Air-Cooling Technology’ Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 Will Launch in Auspicious Gold Colour

The finish, the shine, the design, everything reflects the beauty of Auspicious Gold in the all-new vivo V60. Launching on 12th August. #vivoV60… pic.twitter.com/0wwp6zoQfh — vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)