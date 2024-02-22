Vivo is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Vivo Y200e 5G, today in India. The Vivo Y200e is expected to launch with the latest specifications and features. As per reports, the Vivo Y200e might have a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is expected to enhance the viewing experience of its users. The Y200e may come with India's first Durable Eco-Fiber Leather, which might be exclusively available for the Saffron Delight Colour option. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor. The smartphone is expected to come with 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants. The Vivo Y200e 5G will likely have a 50MP HD camera. The smartphone is expected to come with Dual Stereo Speakers and a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology. The Y200e is expected to be priced around Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo has also started the pre-booking of Vivo Y200e 5G at its official website. Lava Mobiles Likely To Launch New ‘Curve’ Smartphone in India Soon; Know Details Ahead of Expected Launch in March 2024.

Vivo Y200e 5G Launch Today

