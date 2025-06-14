Vivo is preparing to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, in India. The company shared a teaser video that confirms the smartphone’s arrival soon. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G launch is expected on June 20, 2025, in India. The teaser shows the smartphone in a white colour with a pill-shaped dual camera setup at the rear. The vivo Y400 Pro 5G is likely to come with a 6.77-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The smartphone may also offer a 50MP main camera. As per reports, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G could be priced around INR 25,000 in India. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor Will Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G To Soon Launch in India

For those who don’t just dream—but dare, do, and dominate. 💫 This is for the ones who chase their dreams The all new vivo Y400 Pro - Coming soon#vivoY400Pro #vivoYseries #ItsMyStyle #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/4tGk4vKdkJ — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)