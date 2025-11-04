The Vivo Y500 Pro will launch in China on November 10, 2025, and is likely to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 90W wired fast charging. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to include a 200MP Samsung HP5 main camera with OIS support and may offer 120fps HD MOBA gaming. The Vivo Y500 Pro is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and an IP68/IP69 rating. Its price could be around INR 30,000 in India, with a similar range expected in China. Lava Agni 4 To Launch in India on November 20 With Aluminium Frame; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features,

Vivo Y500 Pro Launching in China on November 10

Vivo Y500 Pro is launching on November 10 in China. - 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K screen - Dimensity 7400 (expected) - AnTuTu score exceeds 1 million - 7,000mAh battery - 90W charging - 200MP Samsung HP5 flagship main camera with OIS - OriginOS 6 | Android 16 - Supports 120fps HD MOBA… pic.twitter.com/inLV0lBIup — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 4, 2025

Vivo Y500 Pro Specifications, Design Leaked

Vivo Y500 Pro full specifications - 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K 120Hz display - Dimensity 7400 - 12GB+256GB | 12GB+512GB - 7,000mAh battery - 90W charging - Front: 32MP - Rear: 200MP+2MP - Android 16 | OriginOS 6 - IP68/69 rating - 160.23 x 74.51 x 7.81mm | 198.6 grams - Colors: Light… pic.twitter.com/Jh7FjeoqyI — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) November 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

