There has been a huge buzz for cryptocurrency, particularly by mid and late 2021. There have been many searches for how to buy Bitcoin on Google than how to buy stocks. As such, people became more aware of crypto and invested in them. WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty took to Twitter to give some detailed insight into the company's achievements this year.

WazirX 2021: 82% of our users earned profit $43B+ trading volume 51% entered crypto due to friends & family 1009% increase in female signups 66% users below 35 44% users invested 10% portfolio in crypto Women bought #BTC while men bought #SHIB https://t.co/ydYS5Hpx2W — Nischal (WazirX) ⚡️ (@NischalShetty) December 16, 2021

