Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced new privacy features that will be introduced soon. These features include 'Hide Online Status', 'Exit Groups Silently', 'Block Screenshots for Timed or View Once Messages' and 'Two Days to Delete a Message'. WhatsApp Now Gives You Up to Two Days To Delete Messages After Sending Them.

We have multiple layers of security to protect your privacy. Learn how they all work together to keep your messages private 🔒⬇️ — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 10, 2022

The company aims to enhance privacy and security for its users with these upcoming features.

"Your privacy deserves more protection," said the Meta-owned platform in a social media post.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)