Elon Musk's X has reportedly paid more than $45 million its creators working on the platform. X Creator (XCreators), the official handle of X platform also announced that the content creators can freely express their artistic and diverse perspectives without worrying about censorship constraints. It also announced that the since the introduction of its revenue program the company paid over $45 million to over 1,50,000 creators. According to a report by Social Media Today, such an opportunity to earn on Twitter/X never existed before. Mustafa Suleyman Joins Microsoft AI: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Welcomes DeepMind Co-Founder as CEO of New AI Unit.

X Pays More Than $45 Million to its 150K Creators:

