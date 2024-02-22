X, previously known as Twitter and currently owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has acknowledged its compliance with the executive orders issued by the Indian government. These orders demand the suspension of certain accounts and posts allegedly linked to the farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest. Despite complying, X has voiced its disagreement with the directives from the Indian government and underscored its commitment to upholding freedom of expression. The official Global Government Affairs account of X posted on the platform that the Indian government’s executive orders necessitate action on specific accounts and posts, with potential penalties including substantial fines and imprisonment. In response to these orders, X will withhold the specified accounts and posts solely within India. However, it expressed disagreement with these measures and insisted that freedom of expression should apply to these posts. X also mentioned that it is legally restricted from publishing the executive orders but emphasised the importance of publicising them for the sake of transparency. It argued that non-disclosure could result in a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making. This statement was made in the wake of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) finalising an emergency order. This order directed major social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Snap, to block 177 accounts and links associated with the farmers’ protest in the interest of ‘public order’. Farmers Protest 2024: Agitating Farmers Suspend 'Delhi Chalo' Protest Till February 23 .

X on Govt Order to Withhold Accounts

The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however,… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) February 21, 2024

