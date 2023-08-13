X, previously known as Twitter, has received a license for payment services in the US state of Georgia. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is set to turn X, formerly known as Twitter, into a social media platform where users can control their "entire financial world" as part of his dream for a "everything app." The billionaire said in a post on X on Monday that his $44 billion purchase of Twitter served as a "accelerant" for the creation of a super app that combines a variety of services on top of its already existing features. Elon Musk-Run X Corp Bans Record Over 23 Lakh Accounts for Policy Violations in India in ‘June-July’ Period for Promoting Child Sexual Exploitation and Non-Consensual Nudity.

X Gets License for Payment Services in Georgia

