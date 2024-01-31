Elon Musk's X has rolled out a new feature, 'search tags', to improve community discoverability. With the help of this new feature, the users can use simple tags and affiliate with the communities. X News Daily (@xDaily) also shared a picture showing how the X 'search tags' feature will work. The picture suggested that the users can access it by going to 'Communities' and then in Admin tools accessing 'Setting'. After that, the users can search 'Edited Search Tags' to boost their community in recommendation and search results. Google Announces ‘Passkeys’ for Secure Login for Its Google Pixel Smartphones; Check More Details.

X Launches 'Search Tags' To Boost Community Recommendations:

NEWS: X improves discoverability for communities by rolling out “search tags” For Example, you can affiliate a ManU football community with the following tags. pic.twitter.com/hCrnzzbRfT — X News Daily (@xDaily) January 30, 2024

