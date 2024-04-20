Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on April 20 announced a significant improvement in X Community Notes. Community Notes feature on X is a user-based fact-checking programme. Recently, the Community Notes feature was activated in India. The upgrade in Community Notes has been enhanced in two ways. The update increases the volume of useful notes by 6 per cent but also cracks down on those that are not helpful by 6 per cent. The key to this update lies in the collective judgment of a wide range of contributors, who help to identify low-quality content, such as notes containing abuse or harassment. The significance of a contributor is increased when they repeatedly assist in identifying notes that are found to be helpful. X New Update: Elon Musk Says Community Notes Will Now Show Faster.

X Community Notes Update

Improvements to Notes https://t.co/8zZ9NUnIoh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2024

