Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk on April 12 announced an exciting update for Community Notes, revealing that the feature will now display more promptly. Elon Musk said, "Community Notes will now show faster". This improvement comes from a technical upgrade with the initial matrix factorisation in a way data is organised and processed, which has been shifted to the prescoring step. By doing this, it determines their relevance and can happen more rapidly on a more regular basis affecting the quick display of the notes. The optimisation to the scorer is expected to save 30 minutes of the time it takes notes to go live. As per a report of Livemint, Community Notes is designed to counter misinformation by bringing individuals from different backgrounds. The X platform does not endorse any specific viewpoint, instead relying on contributors' collective input to determine whether a piece of content is credible. Elon Musk Says Meta Lies About Advertisement Metrics, X Better Platform for Advertisers.

X Community Notes Update

Community Notes will now show faster https://t.co/QuFdcln6wf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)