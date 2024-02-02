In a significant development, X has once again surpassed Instagram and Facebook in driving traffic through Google on both web and mobile platforms. A post on x suggested that X stood first with 610.9M web and 420.6M mobile search results in January. Instagram stood in second place with 509.8M web and 349.9M mobile searches, and Facebook was in third place with 504.8M web and 330M mobile search results. Elon Musk reacted to the DogeDesigner's post saying X was among the most searched results on the mobile and web compared to Facebook and Instagram. This marks another milestone for X, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the digital landscape. Elon Musk’s X to Launch Peer-to-Peer Payments This Year to Unlock More ‘User Utility and Opportunities for Commerce’.

X Outperforms Facebook, Instagram

420M mobile search results 😂 https://t.co/ONieHmdEZg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)