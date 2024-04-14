X Traffic Update: Elon Musk’s Microblogging Platform Records '9 Billion' Visits in March 2024

Elon Musk's X platform reportedly recorded 9 billion traffic in March 2024. X (formerly Twitter) has been the go-to platform for first-news breaking and finding other information that might not be available on different social media platforms. The surge in traffic in the last month suggests that users regularly visited the platform for multiple purposes. In February 2024, Elon Musk's X platform had 610.9 million visitors from the web and 420.6 million visitors from mobile search results. It is said to have outperformed Meta's Facebook and Instagram in February. Elon Musk's vision to make X an everything app is realised slowly with the introduction of new features and updates. Elon Musk India Visit 2024: Tech Billionaire To Visit India To Meet PM Narendra Modi, Top Government Officials and Industry Leaders; Know What Will Be Discussed.

Elon Musk's X Traffic Update Shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on X:

𝕏 Traffic Update 𝕏 recorded 9 billion visits in March pic.twitter.com/k5VYmKHq5R — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 13, 2024

