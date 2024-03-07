Xiaomi will launch its highly anticipated smartphone, Xiaomi 14, in India today at 6 PM IST. The company launched its Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023 with a Leica-powered camera lens and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. The device was limited only to the Chinese market for months and is finally coming to India. The device may offer up to 12GB RAM and a 4,610mAh battery. In China, Xiaomi 14 was launched with up to 1TB storage and the same storage is expected in India. As per reports, Xiaomi 14 may be introduced in India at around Rs 75,000. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi 14 Launch Today at 6PM; Check More Details:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

