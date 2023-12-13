Xiaomi India confirmed the official launch date of its new Redmi Note 13 on January 4, 2023. Redmi Note 13 has been one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch in India. According to the reports, the Redmi Note 13 series will include Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13+, and Redmi Note 13 Pro. The Redmi Note 13 series will be the successor of the Redmi Note 12 series. The new Xiaomi Redmi smartphone will likely have 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, and other features. Following the China prices, the base model of the Note 13 series is likely to launch at starting price of Rs 14,000, Pro around Rs 17,500, and Pro+ around Rs 22,000. iQOO 12 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: From Design to Specifications and Price, Know Everything About New iQOO Flagship Smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Confirmed To Launch on January 4, 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xiaomi India (@xiaomiindia)

