Xiaomi announced that the highly anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G will launch in India with the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Xiaomi claims that the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is the 'world's first smartphone' powered by the latest Snapdragon 7 Third Generation processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on January 4, 2023, with premium specifications like 120W fast-charging, IP68 water resistance rating, 1.5K curved AMOLED display, and sleek design featuring 'classic premium vegan leather'. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G could start the year 2024 with new possibilities. Samsung Galaxy S24 Likely Launch in January; Check Leaked Specifications and Details Ahead of Galaxy 2024 Launch Event.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Will Launch With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3:

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G To Launch With 200MP Camera:

