‘I Want To Make You Pregnant so I Can Stay in the UK’: Vijay Mundrathi Arrested for Trying to S*xually Abuse Minor Girl (Watch Video)

Vijay Mundrathi from India allegedly attempted to s*xually abuse a 13-year-old British girl in Doncaster, according to the claims circulating around the case. Reports say he bought an engagement ring and gifts for the girl, and later told her, “I want to make you pregnant so I can stay in the UK.” The man was reportedly caught by a group described as “British patriots,” drawing widespread attention and outrage online. The allegations have sparked anger because of the victim’s age and the disturbing nature of the reported comments and actions. The case continues to be discussed widely, with many calling it a shocking example of abuse and exploitation. UK Nurse Struck Off After Repeated S*x Acts With Colleague at Hospital.

Vijay Mundrathi Arrested for Trying to S*xually Abuse Minor Girl