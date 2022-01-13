Cambodia’s Magawa, an eight-year-old landmine-sniffing rat, has died leaving a legacy of saving thousands of lives after a remarkable five-year-long career. The rat won a medal for heroism and found more than 100 landmines and explosives. Reportedly, the 'hero rat' was efficient enough to search a field the size of a tennis court in just 20 minutes.

'A hero is laid to rest': Cambodia's Magawa, an African giant pouched rat who found more than 100 landmines and explosives, has died aged 8. Magawa, who retired in June 2021, was born in Tanzania and moved to Cambodia in 2016 to begin clearing mines https://t.co/q03uieuvsU pic.twitter.com/cPPmBoVy9l — Reuters (@Reuters) January 12, 2022

