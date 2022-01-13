Cambodia’s Magawa, an eight-year-old landmine-sniffing rat, has died leaving a legacy of saving thousands of lives after a remarkable five-year-long career. The rat won a medal for heroism and found more than 100 landmines and explosives. Reportedly, the 'hero rat' was efficient enough to search a field the size of a tennis court in just 20 minutes.

Check Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)