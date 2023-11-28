Mirza Shahzad Akbar, a PTI leader and special assistant to the former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday said that he was attacked at his UK home, adding that “acidic liquid” was thrown at him. “Last evening, I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me. Thankfully, my wife and children are safe, however, I sustained some injuries but nothing life-threatening,” Akbar posted on X, formerly Twitter. Akbar added that police and emergency services arrived instantly and secured the house. "I will not be intimidated nor bow down to those who are doing this," he added. Imran Khan Opens Up About Battling Depression and Body Image Issues, Admits Taking Steroids; Reveals He Was Told 'You Look Like Little Boy, Not a Man’.

Acid Attack on Mirza Shahzad Akbar

🚨Last evening I was attacked at my address in England (where I am living in exile with my family) by unknown assailant/s who threw acidic liquid at me. Thankfully my wife and children are safe, however I got some injuries but nothing life-threatening. Police and emergency… — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 27, 2023

Mirza Shahzad Akbar Attacked With Acid

کل شام برطانیہ میں مجھ پر میرے گھر جہاں میں اپنے بچوں کے ساتھ مقیم ہوں حملہ کیا گیا۔ حملہ آور نے میر ے اوپر تیزابی محلول پھینکا اور فرار ہو گیا پولیس اور ایمرجنسی سروسیز بروقت موقعہ پر پہنچی کیونکہ پہلے سے پولیس تریٹ سے آگاہ تھی، اللہ کا شکر ہے کہ حملہ آور پوری طرح سے کامیاب نہ… — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) November 27, 2023

