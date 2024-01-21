In a recent development, a Moroccan passenger plane has crashed in the mountainous Topkhana area, near the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province. Initial reports had incorrectly identified the aircraft as Indian. However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has since clarified that the crashed plane is not an Indian Scheduled Aircraft or a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. Instead, it is a small aircraft registered in Morocco. US: Atlas Air Plane Catches Fire Mid-Air After Engine Malfunctions, Makes Emergency Landing at Miami Airport (Watch Video).

Moroccan Passenger Plane Crashes in Afghanistan

The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan-registered small aircraft. More details are awaited: Ministry of Civil Aviation pic.twitter.com/tjY3GA8NEW — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

