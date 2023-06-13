Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India on Tuesday lavished praise on India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Eric said that Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure. Speaking further, the US Ambassador to India said, "When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians." A video of Eric lavishing praise on India-US Relations and NSA Ajit Doval is going viral on social media. 'India Is in Such Wonderful Hands': US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Praises PM Narendra Modi’s Leadership and His Government's Policies (Watch Video).

Ajit Doval Is an International Treasure

#WATCH | Ajit Doval, a village boy from Uttarakhand who has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure... When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love… pic.twitter.com/aofRGso63g — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

