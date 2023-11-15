Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday, November 15, said that they are carrying out a "precise and targeted operation" against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital. The IDF said the operation is being carried out based on intelligence information and an operational necessity. The Israeli Forces also stated that they are conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue their hostages. "Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza," the tweet read. Further, the IDF said that its forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for the complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians that Hamas is using as human shields. Meanwhile, there are also reports of gunfire taking place inside Shifa hospital in Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: Airstrike Kills Renowned Doctor Hammam Alloh in Gaza and Relatives Who Sought Shelter Together.

IDF Storms Into Al-Shifa Hospital

🔴 Operational Update: IDF forces are carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital, based on intelligence information and an operational necessity. The IDF is conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023

Gunfire Inside Gaza Hospital

BREAKING: Reports of gunfire inside Shifa Hospital — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 15, 2023

