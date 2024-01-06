An Alaska Airlines flight was allegedly forced to make an emergency landing after the window of the aircraft blew out. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media. As per RawsAlerts, Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport in the US on Friday night, January 5. The flight, which was travelling from Portland to Ontario, California, allegedly faced severe depressurisation, that caused the ejection of a large window section and an unoccupied seat. Reportedly, the incident also resulted in a child's shirt being ripped off. The Boeing 737-900/-9MAX aircraft had reached a maximum altitude of 16,300 ft before safely returning to Portland International Airport. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines said that they are aware of the incident and will share more information when it becomes available. Alaska Air to Buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 Billion Deal with Debt.

Alaska Airlines Makes Emergency Landing

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon ⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

We Will Share More Information As It Becomes Available

We are aware of an incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight #AS1282. We will share more information as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)