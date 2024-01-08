The US transport safety authority on Sunday, January 7, said that a school teacher in Oregon found a part of the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airplane door that blew out mid-flight. The chief of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that a school teacher found the door panel in his backyard in the city of Portland in the western US state of Oregon. It must be noted that on January 5, an Alaska Airlines flight was allegedly forced to make an emergency landing after the window of the aircraft blew out. A video of the alleged incident had also gone viral on social media. Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Portland Airport After Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air (Watch Video).

Alaska Airlines Makes Emergency Landing

Alaska Airlines Plane's Door Part Found

