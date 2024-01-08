The US transport safety authority on Sunday, January 7, said that a school teacher in Oregon found a part of the Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airplane door that blew out mid-flight. The chief of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said that a school teacher found the door panel in his backyard in the city of Portland in the western US state of Oregon. It must be noted that on January 5, an Alaska Airlines flight was allegedly forced to make an emergency landing after the window of the aircraft blew out. A video of the alleged incident had also gone viral on social media. Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Portland Airport After Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air (Watch Video).

Alaska Airlines Makes Emergency Landing

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon ⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines Plane's Door Part Found

NEW: A school teacher in Oregon has found part of an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airplane door that blew out mid-flight, the US transport safety authority said.https://t.co/PHsato0F29 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)