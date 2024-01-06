United Airlines is reportedly planning to ground its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for thorough inspections. This decision comes in the wake of an incident where a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight, according to an insider. The official announcement regarding the grounding of the planes could be made as early as Saturday. It’s worth noting that Alaska Airlines has already decided to ground its Max 9 fleet following Friday’s incident. Alaska Airlines Temporarily Grounds Fleet of 65 Boeing Max-9 Aircrafts After Mid-Air Window Blowout Incident (Watch Video).

United Airlines to Ground Planes For Inspection

BREAKING: United Airlines is preparing to ground dozens of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for inspections, a day after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines flight - CNBC pic.twitter.com/bOrBRrJrlL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 6, 2024

