Alligator sighting is a common occurrence for the locals in Florida. Due to their high population in the state they often wander in places inhabited by humans. Recently, a 12-feet alligator weighing 597 kilograms found its way inside Coconut Point Mall in Estero, causing panic among the people inside the shopping centre. The authorities quickly responded to the unusual occurrence and rescued the animal. In a video, shared by Lee County Sheriff on December 22, several men were seen hoisting the alligator and placing it inside a truck. Family Laughs While Man Snubs Massive Alligator Trying to Enter Into Their Boat, Hilarious Video Goes Viral.

Alligator Rescued From Florida Mall:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)