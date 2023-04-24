A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a plane shortly after it took off Sunday from an Ohio airport, and the airliner returned safely with no injuries reported, authorities said. A video going viral on social media shows the plane returning to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus as flames and smoke are seen coming from the right engine. No injuries were reported in the incident. Delta Airlines Passenger Grabs, Forcibly Kisses Male Flight Attendant After Getting Drunk; Arrested.

American Airlines Plane Catches Fire

Aircraft Landed Safely

Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational. pic.twitter.com/EeCJzfbVjA — John Glenn Intl Airport (@columbusairport) April 23, 2023

