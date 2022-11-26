UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daughter Anoushka Sunak performed Kuchipudi along with several other children in London on Friday. She performed at the Rang International Kuchipudi dance festival. The dance festival was put together by acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar and 100 artists, between 4 to 85 years of age, came together from all over the world. Anoushka’s mother Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, attended the event along with Rishi Sunak’s parents. Nearly 100 artists including live musicians, elderly contemporary dance artists, a wheelchair dancer with learning disabilities, international bursary students from Natarang Group, Poland were part of the event. Rishi Sunak is the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and is also the first Indian-origin person to hold the highest office in UK. PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on ‘Enduring Importance’ of UK-India Relationship

