The son of the religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Talamba, various reports said on Sunday, October 29. Tariq Jamil took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news of his son's demise. "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. My son Asim Jameel passed away today in Talamba. This accidental death made the atmosphere mournful. We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannat al-Firdous," Jamil posted on X in Urdu. The local authorities have initiated an investigation in connection with the incident. Pakistan Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills His Four Minor Children by Throwing Them Into Canal To Hide His Crime in Lahore City.

