The son of the religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil was shot dead by unknown assailants in Pakistan's Talamba, various reports said on Sunday, October 29. Tariq Jamil took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news of his son's demise. "To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. My son Asim Jameel passed away today in Talamba. This accidental death made the atmosphere mournful. We request you all to remember us in your prayers on this sad occasion. May Allah grant my son a high place in Jannat al-Firdous," Jamil posted on X in Urdu. The local authorities have initiated an investigation in connection with the incident. Pakistan Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills His Four Minor Children by Throwing Them Into Canal To Hide His Crime in Lahore City.

Asim Jamil Shot Dead:

BIG BREAKING: 'UNKNOWN PERSONS' shot dead Asim Jameel, son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, in Lahore, Pakistan. Radical Maulana Tariq Jameel is known for his hate speeches and his connections to some Bollywood celebrities. pic.twitter.com/I7z6m73Xk8 — Treeni (@_treeni) October 29, 2023

Islamic Scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil's Son Killed

🚨 Really Heartbreaking News 💔 Maulana Tariq Jameel's son Asim Jameel has been killed in his native town Talamba 💔 rest in peace. Ameen #AsimJameel #MTJ #TariqJameel #RIPMathewPerry pic.twitter.com/5uD9mhSugC — Siddique Jan (@SqdJan) October 29, 2023

Maulana Jamil Tweeted:

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون آج تلمبہ میں میرے بیٹے عاصم جمیل کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے. اس حادثاتی موت نے ماحول کو سوگوار بنا دیا۔ آپ سب سے گزارش ہے کہ اس غم کے موقع پر ہمیں اپنی دعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں. اللہ میرے فرزند کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) October 29, 2023

