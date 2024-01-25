In a tragic incident, four Indians, including three women, lost their lives in a drowning incident at the Philip Island beach in Victoria, Australia. The Indian High Commission in Canberra confirmed the news on Thursday. Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth individual succumbed to injuries during treatment at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and further probe in underway. ‘On My Way to Blow Up the Plane’: British-Indian Student Aditya Verma Faces Trial Over ‘Taliban’ Joke.

Tragic Incident in Australia

Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) January 25, 2024

