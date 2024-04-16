In the latest development in the Baltimore Bridge Collapse in the United States, a fourth body has reportedly been said to have been recovered. According to a report in CNN, local authorities on Monday, April 15, confirmed the recovery of the body of a fourth victim in connection with the Francis Scott Key Bridge incident. However, they did not reveal any identity of the victim. The Baltimore Key Bridge in the US collapsed around 1:30 am on March 26 after a massive cargo ship, Dali, veered off course and struck the bridge. Meanwhile, the FBI has begun a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. Baltimore Bridge Collapse: FBI Opens Criminal Investigation Into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Incident, Says Source.

Fourth Body Recovered from Key Bridge Incident Site

BREAKING: A fourth body has been recovered at the Key Bridge incident site in Baltimore, authorities confirm. The victim's identity has not been released. - CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2024

