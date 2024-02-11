The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14. The temple, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of Hinduism, is a significant addition to the multicultural landscape of Abu Dhabi. Inside video of the temple has been shared by News agency ANI. As per the video it looks like an architectural marvel with a beautiful culmination of Indian classical architecture and Middle Eastern Asian style. BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi: World Awaits Inauguration of Hindu Mandir in UAE by PM Narendra Modi.

BAPS Mandir Video

#WATCH | Inside visuals of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14. pic.twitter.com/bS6s8bEqlp — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

