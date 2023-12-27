Berlin, Prague, and Tokyo are the top three cities in the world having the best public transport, according to the TimeOut report. The list includes 19 cities with Copenhagen and Stockholm in the top five list. The other cities that made it to the 19 cities with the best public transport in the world list include Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai, Amsterdam, London, Madrid, Edinburgh, Paris, New York, Montreal, Chicago, and Beijing. Notably, from India, only Mumbai made it to the list at 19th spot. World’s Best Cities 2021: Delhi Becomes the Only Indian City to Feature Among Other Cities of the World, Ranks 62 in the List; Check Full List.

Cities With the Best Public Transport in the World

Cities with the best public transport. 1. 🇩🇪 Berlin 2. 🇨🇿 Prague 3. 🇯🇵 Tokyo 4. 🇩🇰 Copenhagen 5. 🇸🇪 Stockholm 6. 🇸🇬 Singapore 7. 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 8. 🇹🇼 Taipei 9. 🇨🇳 Shanghai 10. 🇳🇱 Amsterdam 11. 🇬🇧 London 12. 🇪🇸 Madrid 13. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Edinburgh 14. 🇫🇷 Paris 15. 🇺🇸 New York 16. 🇨🇦… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 27, 2023

