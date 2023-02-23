In an unfortunate incident that took place in Cambodia, a young girl died of H5N1 bird flu virus. According to report in BNO, a 11-year-old girl died of H5N1 avian influenza, which has spread globally amid growing concern about a possible threat to human health. Last month, a girl in Ecuador tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu influenza. The Ministry of Health's Communicable Disease Control Department said that the girl fell ill on February 16, with the symptoms of a high temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, cough and sore throat. Bird Flu Outbreak in Peru: Avian Influenza H5N1 Kills More Than 700 Sea Lions in Protected Areas.

Young Girl Dies of H5N1 Bird Flu in Cambodia

BREAKING: Young girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia https://t.co/0XWQ3xAIkX — BNO News (@BNOFeed) February 23, 2023

