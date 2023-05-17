Two poultry workers in the U.K. have tested positive for bird flu, but they had no symptoms and there's no evidence of transmission between people, the Health Security Agency said on Tuesday. The poultry workers who tested positive for the H5 strain were believed to have been exposed to sick birds while working at the same farm, which was not identified. Bird Flu Outbreak in US: Cat Dies of H5N1 Avian Influenza, Number of Infected Cats Reaches Six.

Bird Flu Outbreak

