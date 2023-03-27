Elon Musk shared a meme on twitter which featured “deleted scene from the movie King Kong.” Meanwhile, Elon Musk has put the current value of Twitter at $20 billion, less than half the $44 billion he paid for the social media platform just five months ago. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter’s Paid Blue Service Earns Just $11 Million in Three Months.

Elon Musk Blooper Reel

Blooper reel must be amazing pic.twitter.com/Z1m3yhyvrQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

