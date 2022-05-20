Australia on Friday reported its first monkeypox case in a traveller who recently returned from Britain, while a probable case of infection was identified with testing being carried out to confirm it. While the probable case was identified in Sydney in a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to Europe, a man in his 30s who arrived in Melbourne on Monday has the virus, Victoria state's health department said.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: First case of monkeypox reported in Australia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 20, 2022

