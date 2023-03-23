US short seller Hindenburg Research on March 23 said it will soon release a new report, two months after the firm released findings that alleged India’s Adani Group engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over decades. The American short-seller tweeted: “New report soon—another big one." The tweet has sparked curiosity all over the world. Hindenburg Fallout: Adani Group Suspends Work on Rs 34,900 Crore Petrochemical Project at Mundra in Gujarat.

Hindenburg Research Coming Up With Another Report

BREAKING: Hindenburg Research, whose report into India's Adani Group triggered massive sell-off and decline in share prices, says another 'big' report is coming. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 23, 2023

