The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final at Paris between Liverpool and Real Madrid saw a chaos as clusters of fans were denied entry to the stadium despite possessing valid tickets. A disaster was narrowly averted as Police had to go to the extent of throwing tear gas to bring the situation under control. On Tuesday, a statement from UEFA was released which read, "UEFA will implement a special refund scheme for fans who were most affected when accessing Stade de France on 28 May 2022. UEFA will offer refunds to all fans who purchased accessibility tickets along with those of their accompanying persons."

UEFA To Refund All Liverpool Fans For UCL Final Chaos

BREAKING: UEFA to refund Liverpool fans who attended last year's Champions League final in Paris — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)