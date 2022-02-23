Ukraine announced a nationwide emergency, with exception of breakaway regions amid the fears of the Russian invasion. Ukraine has also asked its citizens currently in Russia to leave. The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Ukraine announces state of emergency in all the country's regions, with exception of breakaway regions that have had conflict since 2014. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 23, 2022

