According to Buckingham Place, on Friday, January 26, King Charles III arrived at a private hospital in London to get a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate. The Princess of Wales is recuperating at the London Clinic following her abdominal surgery, and the 75-year-old monarch will receive treatment there as well. According to Buckingham Palace, once his therapy is over, it will confirm it. "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness", the palace said. King Charles III to Undergo Surgery: King Charles to Receive Enlarged Prostate Treatment.

Britain’s King Charles III Admitted to London Hospital

BREAKING: Britain’s King Charles III admitted to hospital for prostrate surgery: palace READ: https://t.co/oAWZd8go1R pic.twitter.com/iLzsHL7EGc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)