In a shocking incident that took place in Belgium, an unidentified man allegedly stabbed a commuter with a butcher knife at Gare du Midi in Brussels. A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the attacker allegedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar' at the station before he stabbed the victim with the butcher knife. The victim was left with blood on his face and hands in the alleged attack.

Watch Video:

WARNING GRAPHIC: Migrant at Gare du Midi station in Brussels attempts to enrich random people with a butcher knife yesterdayhttps://t.co/g2eBznYNcO pic.twitter.com/nvfKMAuG1y — Henrik Palmgren 🇸🇪 ᛟ (@Henrik_Palmgren) January 18, 2023

