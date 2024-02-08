A viral video shows a semi-truck being blown over by powerful winds on a California interstate in West Sacramento on Thursday, February 8. The truck driver was rescued by bystanders, but his status is unknown. The incident happened during an atmospheric river storm that brought gusts of over 60 mph, causing chaos on the roads. The National Weather Service warned of high winds near the scene of the crash. California Storm: Second Atmospheric River in Days Blows into US State, Knocking out Power and Flooding Roads (Watch Video).

Semi-Truck Topples Due to Strong Winds

WATCH: Powerful winds toppled a semi-truck on a California interstate pic.twitter.com/e58Tfji1Mu — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 8, 2024

